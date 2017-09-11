Baltic, Estonia, Good for Business, Industry, Markets and Companies
Estonia: Vink Grupp buys Estonian plastics maker Proplastik
"From now on, Proplastik is a company of a leading international group. This allows us to improve our product offering further still and raise the overall quality of service across the Baltics. This is good news for all our customers and workers," said CEO Taavi Reigam.
"We are very glad over the conclusion of this transaction. Proplastik fits ideally within our group strategy," Reijo Asikainen, head of the Nordic region at Vink Group, said.
The financial adviser to Proplastik owners in the transaction was Porta Finance and the legal adviser TGS Baltic. The legal adviser for Vink Grupp was Cobalt.
Founded in 1996, Proplastik engages in the sale of advertising, industrial and construction plastics and aluminium products in the Baltic countries. The group's annual sales amount to approximately 20 mln euros and it employs a workforce of over 40 people in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Vink Holdings operates as a federation of over 100 independent businesses in 16 European countries and has over 120,000 customers it total. It is a supplier of plastics materials, specialist fabrication and machining in industries ranging from graphics and signage, building and construction, chemical and storage to manufacturing, automotive and public transport and medical. It is a member of the Plastics Family, one of the largest independent plastic businesses in the world.
