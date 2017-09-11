Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 01.02.2019, 09:16
Turnover of Pindstrup Latvia peat company grows 3.1% in FY
The company’s management noted that last year, Pindstrup Latvia lost 71,000 cubic meters of peat as a result of a major fire that broke out at the company’s largest peat field Lielsalu Purvs on July 17, 2018. The company’s insurer has confirmed that the losses from the fire would be compensated.
Last financial year, Pindstrup Latvia invested EUR 2.3 mln in real estate, production equipment and other long-term assets.
Commenting on the company’s future perspectives, Pindstrup Latvia managers said the company’s turnover was expected to grow somewhat and the profit figure to remain at the current level.
As reported, in the last financial year that lasted from October 1, 2016, until September 30, 2017, Pindstrup Latvia generated EUR 69.398 mln in sales, up 18.8% from a year ago, while the company’s profit increased 6.6% to EUR 8.157 mln.
Pindstrup Latvia, established in 1994, has a share capital of EUR 4,658 million. The company is solely owned by Danish-registered Pindstrup Mosebrug.
- 01.02.2019 TechChill 2019 Agenda has been Announced Putting the spotlight on Impact, Innovation and the Human Side of Tech
- 01.02.2019 Riga's 2018 budget deficit proves EUR 64 mln smaller than planned
- 31.01.2019 ТЕРЕМ-КВАРТЕТ в день рождения Фонда Германа Брауна!
- 31.01.2019 Olainfarm поставит ВОЗ противотуберкулезный препарат на сумму свыше 1 млн. долларов
- 31.01.2019 Kristi Ojakaar to start work as Nordica CFO
- 31.01.2019 Viada Baltija to invest over EUR 5 mln in its chain of fuel stations in 2019
- 31.01.2019 Estonia: Merko to build public water supply, sewerage systems at Saku for EUR 6.4 mln
- 31.01.2019 Saeima votes to strip MP Jurass of immunity from prosecution
- 31.01.2019 Saeima lowers minimum age for shooting hunting guns to 16 years
- 31.01.2019 Rebroadcasting of Rossiya RTR in Latvia banned for three months