Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 31.01.2019, 19:10
Latvijas Mobilais Telefons mobile operator raises export sales 50% in 2018
She said that LMT plans to significantly increase its operations on foreign markets and aims raise the share of exports to 30% of total turnover.
“This is possible thanks to LMT’s innovation projects and the arrival of 5G, which will provide new opportunities for a much more intensive use of the mobile Internet, as well as industrial connections to automate work in factories, healthcare, agriculture, transport and many other areas,” Lidere said.
As reported, LMT turned over EUR 216 million in 2018, up 6% against a year before, while its profit was EUR 29 million. The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was EUR 66 mln in 2018.
LMT was registered in 1992 as the first mobile operator in Latvia. Sonera Holding and Telia Company each own 24.5% of LMT shares, Lattelecom and Latvian State Radio and Television Center - 23% each, and Latvian Privatization Agency - 5%.
- 31.01.2019 Почетный консул Латвии в Республике Казахстан Каспар Кукелис назначен главным исполнительным директорам компании Kcell
- 31.01.2019 Kcell, the leading mobile operator in Kazakhstan appoints Kaspars Kukelis, Latvian Honor Consul in Kazakhstan as a Chief Executive
- 31.01.2019 Total поставит газ Литве
- 31.01.2019 Pro Kapital reaches EUR 18 mln profit in 2018
- 30.01.2019 Рижский порт зафиксировал рекорды в нескольких группах грузов в 2018 году
- 30.01.2019 Объем новых продаж на рынке лизинговых услуг в Эстонии вырос на 4% в 2018 году
- 30.01.2019 Литовская Kauno tiltai получила заказ в Швеции на 19 млн. евро
- 30.01.2019 Годовой прирост ВВП Латвии в четвертом квартале по предварительным данным составил 5%
- 30.01.2019 Качество воздуха в Эстонии соответствует нормам - отчет Европейской счетной палаты
- 30.01.2019 Latvia's GDP up 5% in Q4 - provisional results