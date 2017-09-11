Moller Baltic Import auto dealer raises turnover 17% in 2018

Moller Baltic Import auto dealer turned over EUR 272 mln in 2018, which is a 17% increase against 2017, LETA was told at the company.

Moller Baltic Import, which sells Audi vehicles in Latvia and Lithuania and Volkswagen autos across the Baltics, sold 11,994 new Audi and Volkswagen passenger cars and commercial vehicles last year, up 20% against a year before.





This year, Moller Baltic Import will continue to focus on its product range, electrification and expansion of its distribution networks, as well as improving client experience, including by offering leasing services. At present, one if four new Volkswagen and Audi automobiles are financed with leasing services.





Since last year, most autos are delivered by ferry from the northern German port of Travemunde to the southwestern Latvian port of Liepaja. The logistical improvement allows to deliver up to 300 autos in one trip.





Last year, Volkswagen delivered 7,719 autos to the Baltic states, up 10.4 % from 2017. Of these vehicles, 2,649 were delivered to Latvia, up 29% y-o-y.





Meanwhile, the 324 new Audi vehicles sold in Latvia in 2018 made up 15.6% of the local market of premium class autos.





In 2017, Moller Baltic Import turned over EUR 233.57 mln and made a profit of EUR 3.315 mln, according to information available at Firmas.lv.