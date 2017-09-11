Metalworking company Valpro turnover rises 19.4% in 2017-2018 financial year

Metalworking company Valpro posted EUR 16.699 mln in turnover last financial year, which continued from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018 - an increase of 19.4 % on the previous financial year, while the company's profit rose 29.4 % to EUR 1.291 mln, according to Firmas.lv writes LETA.

Sales of fire extinguisher cylinders rose 8.2% amounting to EUR 5.622 mln, sales of metal cans increased 42.3% to EUR 7.225 mln, and sales of gas cylinders increased 4% to EUR 884,017.

Valpro sales in Latvia amounted to EUR 1.529 mln last financial year, a decrease of 4.2% as compared to the previous financial year, while sales in other European Union countries rose 24.4% to EUR 13.22 mln, and sales in third countries increased 11.2% to EUR 1.951 mln.





Valpro's management report says that last financial year the company continued to sign contracts with new customers and expand into new markets, it also introduced several new products and continued optimization of production and logistics processes.





This financial year, the company will consolidate its market positions and further increase production and sales amounts.





Valpro was founded in 1992, the company's share capital is EUR 2.3 mln. The company's shareholders include company Rudolfa Mantojums (45%), which belongs to Mara Gaveika-Lielcepure, Paradox Holdings (45%), which belongs to Girts Rungainis (66.67%) and Inga Rungaine (33.33%), and company Fa (10%), which belongs to Aivars Flemings.