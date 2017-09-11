Good for Business, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Metalworking company Valpro turnover rises 19.4% in 2017-2018 financial year
Sales of fire extinguisher cylinders rose 8.2% amounting to
EUR 5.622 mln, sales of metal cans increased 42.3% to EUR 7.225 mln, and sales
of gas cylinders increased 4% to EUR 884,017.
Valpro
sales in Latvia amounted to EUR 1.529 mln last financial year, a decrease of
4.2% as compared to the previous financial year, while sales in other European
Union countries rose 24.4% to EUR 13.22 mln, and sales in third countries
increased 11.2% to EUR 1.951 mln.
Valpro's management
report says that last financial year the company continued to sign contracts
with new customers and expand into new markets, it also introduced several new
products and continued optimization of production and logistics processes.
This financial year, the company will consolidate its market
positions and further increase production and sales amounts.
Valpro was founded
in 1992, the company's share capital is EUR 2.3 mln. The company's shareholders
include company Rudolfa Mantojums
(45%), which belongs to Mara
Gaveika-Lielcepure, Paradox Holdings
(45%), which belongs to Girts Rungainis
(66.67%) and Inga Rungaine (33.33%),
and company Fa (10%), which belongs
to Aivars Flemings.
