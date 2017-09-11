Orlen Lithuania increases capital spending 17 pct to EUR 71 mln in 2018

Orlen Lietuva, the Lithuanian unit of Poland's oil group Orlen, increased its capital expenditure (CapEx) to 70.8 mln euros (304 mln zlotys) last year, up 16.6 % from 60.7 mln euros in 2017, reported LETA/BNS.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, capital spending almost doubled to 25.6 mln euros (110 mln zlotys), from 13.5 mln euros (58 mln zlotys) in the third quarter, according to Orlen's 2018 performance report.





It was announced in early 2018 that Orlen was planning to invest in expanding its Butinge crude import terminal and the Mazeikiai crude refinery.





Orlen Lietuva posted a net profit of 11.4 mln euros (49 mln zlotys) for 2018, down 95 % from 211.6 mln euros (908 mln zlotys) in 2017. Sales revenue rose by 18 % to 4.683 billion euros (20.093 billion zlotys).





EBITDA plunged by 87% to 34.5 mln euros (148 mln zlotys).





Orlen Lietuva processed 9.69 mln tons of oil last year, down 1% from 9.821 mln tons a year ago. Its capacity utilization edged down by 1 perentage point to 95%.





Poland's Orlen holds 100% of shares in the Lithuanian company.