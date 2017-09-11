Good for Business, Industry, Lithuania, Oil
Orlen Lithuania increases capital spending 17 pct to EUR 71 mln in 2018
In the fourth quarter of 2018, capital spending almost
doubled to 25.6 mln euros (110 mln zlotys), from 13.5 mln euros (58 mln zlotys)
in the third quarter, according to Orlen's
2018 performance report.
It was announced in early 2018 that Orlen was planning to invest in expanding its Butinge crude
import terminal and the Mazeikiai crude refinery.
Orlen Lietuva
posted a net profit of 11.4 mln euros (49 mln zlotys) for 2018, down 95 % from
211.6 mln euros (908 mln zlotys) in 2017. Sales revenue rose by 18 % to 4.683
billion euros (20.093 billion zlotys).
EBITDA plunged by 87% to 34.5 mln euros (148 mln
zlotys).
Orlen Lietuva
processed 9.69 mln tons of oil last year, down 1% from 9.821 mln tons a year
ago. Its capacity utilization edged down by 1 perentage point to 95%.
Poland's Orlen
holds 100% of shares in the Lithuanian company.
