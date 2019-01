Lattelecom Group saw 8% increase in turnover in 2018

In 218, the turnover of the Latvian telecommunications Lattelecom Group was EUR 212 mln, rising 8 % from the respective period last year, according to the group’s preliminary results reported the company's president Juris Gulbis today, referred LETA.

He also said that the company posted EUR 42 mln.





Lattelecom's EBITDA in 2018 reached EUR 67.9 mln last year.





The company also paid EUR 46 mln worth of taxes into the national budget last year.

Investments by the company reached EUR 27.2 mln in 2018.





In 2017, Lattelecom Group posted EUR EUR 195.67 mln in turnover and EUR 40.7 mln in profit.

Lattelecom Group includes Lattelecom, Lattelecom BPO, Citrus Solutions, Lattelecom Technology, Media 360 and Baltijas Datoru Akademija. Lattelecom also owns a 23 stake in Latvijas Mobilais Telefons mobile phone operator.





Lattelecom shareholders are the Latvian state (51%) and Scandinavian telecommunications group Telia Company’s subsidiary Tilts Communications (49%).





As reported, Lattelecom is planning to re-brand its company name to Tet in the spring.