Estonia, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Medicine, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 24.01.2019, 17:56
Estonia's Apotheka pharmacy chain planning to expand to Lithuania
So far, Magnum has been selling animal pharmaceutical products in Lithuania.
Kadri Ulla, Magnum board member and CEO of the new company registered in Panevezys, northern Lithuania, says the Lithuanian entry is a logical step in Apotheka's expansion.
"As we already have pharmacies in Estonia and Latvia, it is logical to think further on expanding and moving on to Lithuania. We are thinking of opening pharmacies in bigger locations. As we are in a planning phase, I’m not able to give you any locations or opening dates yet," she told.
Figures from the State Medicines Control Agency show Apotheka Pharma has not received a pharmacy license yet.
The Magnum group, operating in the Baltic states and Finland, is the sole shareholder of Apotheka Pharma. Its wholesaler Magnum Veterinarija has been operating in Lithuania since 1994.
Linnamae also owns the Eesti Media media group which includes the BNS news agency and the 15min.lt news website in Lithuania.
It was reported earlier this week that Linnamae has established a new company, Media Investments & Holding, which now incorporates the online ad websites Allepal, Diginet and City24 in the Baltic states.
- 24.01.2019 Klaipeda port lifts FY revenue 7% to record EUR 64 mln
- 24.01.2019 Tallinn Airport sees slower growth in passenger numbers ahead in 2019
- 24.01.2019 Триллион долларов в год выбрасывается в мусорник
- 24.01.2019 Таллиннский аэропорт прогнозирует замедление темпов роста числа пассажиров в 2019 году
- 24.01.2019 Рыбаки Выртсъярв покупают мальков угря
- 24.01.2019 Компания Klaipedos nafta должна быть готова к конкуренции на рынке СПГ
- 24.01.2019 Суд не признал нарушения закона в двуязычных табличках на улицах Вильнюса
- 24.01.2019 Эстонский Magnum создает в Литве сеть аптек
- 24.01.2019 Клайпедский порт прирастает контейнерами и удобрениям