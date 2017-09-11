Saeima approves Karins government

The new coalition government will include ministers representing five political parties – New Unity, the New Conservative Party (JKP), KPV LV, For Development/For and the National Alliance. The government will be headed by a prime minister from New Unity even though this party has the smallest number of mandates in Saeima.





The ministers representing New Unity in the government include Finance Minister Janis Reirs and Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics. Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Janis Bordans, Education and Science Minister Ilga Suplinska and Transport Minister Talis Linkaits will represent the New Conservative Party.





Representing For Development/For in Latvia’s new government are Environmental Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Puce, Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Artis Pabriks and Health Minister Ilze Vinkele. The National Alliance’s representatives are Culture Minister Dace Melbarde and Agriculture Minister Kaspars Gerhards, and KPV LV party will be represented by Economics Minister Ralfs Nemiro, Interior Minister Sandis Girgens and Welfare Minister Ramona Petravica.





KPV LV, however, has not promised unanimous support to the new government, and five MPs of the KPV LV group in Saeima have voted against the Karins-led government.





It took politicians more than three months to reach the agreement on Latvia’s next government. This has been the longest government formation process since the restoration of Latvia’s independence.





Karins was the third prime minister nominee to be tasked with forming the new government after October 6 parliamentary elections. Attempts by the two first candidates, Janis Bordans (JKP) and Aldis Gobzems (KPV LV), to form a government failed.



