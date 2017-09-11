Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Funds, Good for Business
EU approves EUR 323 mln for 1st stage of Baltic power grids' synchronization
The 323-mln-euro funding, which is the amount sought by the
three countries, will be provided under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).
Some 125 mln euros will go to Lithuania, where the total
value of works is estimated at 167 mln euros.
The Lithuanian government said this marks the highest CEF
funding the country has ever received for an energy infrastructure project. 75%
is the maximum possible rate of EU co-financing.
The EU's funding will be also sought for other
synchronization projects, such as a submarine cable between Lithuania and
Poland. Energy Minister Zygimantas
Vaiciunas has told that an application for the second stage is to be
submitted in the second quarter of 2019.
Under the approved scenario, the synchronization will take
place via the existing Lithuanian-Polish LitPol Link and a new submarine cable
between the two countries, as well as additional infrastructure.
The synchronization project is estimated to cost up to 1.5 bn in total.
The Baltic regulatory authorities agreed last September that
investments in the first stage of the project will amount to 432.55 mln euros,
including 167.045 mln euros in Lithuania, around 77 mln euros in Latvia and
some 187 mln euros in Estonia.
The Baltic grids are still part of the
post-Soviet BRELL ring, which also includes Russia and Belarus, and
remain dependent on the control center in Moscow and the Russian electricity
system.
