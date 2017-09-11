Denmark's Playdead sets up company in Lithuania

Denmark's video game developer and publisher Playdead has set up a company, named Playdead Vilnius Studio, in Lithuania, according to information from the Center of Registers writes LETA/BNS.

Laura Karalkeviciute of the law firm Ellex, which represents Playdead, declined to comment on the company's plans in Lithuania.





Playdead Vilnius Studio was registered on Monday with Playdead founder Arnt Jensen as its CEO. The Lithuanian company is wholly owned by Playdead.





Founded in Copenhagen in 2006, the developer of Limbo and Inside now employs a staff of 35 people, according to information on the company's website.