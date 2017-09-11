EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Internet, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Wednesday, 23.01.2019
Denmark's Playdead sets up company in Lithuania
BC, Vilnius, 23.01.2019.
Denmark's video game developer and publisher Playdead has set up a company, named Playdead Vilnius Studio, in Lithuania, according to information from the Center of Registers writes LETA/BNS.
Laura Karalkeviciute of the law firm Ellex, which
represents Playdead, declined to comment on the company's plans in
Lithuania.
Playdead Vilnius Studio was registered on Monday
with Playdead founder Arnt Jensen as its CEO. The Lithuanian company is
wholly owned by Playdead.
Founded in Copenhagen in 2006, the developer of
Limbo and Inside now employs a staff of 35 people, according to information on
the company's website.
