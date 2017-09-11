Estonia to announce public competition for 5G frequency permits in spring

Estonia's Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Rene Tammist signed a regulation on Tuesday whereby a public competition for the sale of 5G frequency authorizations to communications companies will be announced in spring this year, informed LETA/BNS.

The frequency band will be divided into three equal parts that are big enough to handle datasets of 5G technology. Additionally a fourth buffer area will be left vacant to ensure smooth operation of the equipment of the defense forces, spokespeople for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said.





The public competition will be open to all communications companies interested in it and the starting price will be 1.6 mln euros. The 5G frequencies will be in the area of 3.6 gigahertz and their price has been determined in accordance with the Electronic Communications Act and considering that radio frequencies are a limited state resource.





"The 3.6 gigahertz frequency band is considered one of the more important frequency bands globally and Estonian communications companies have demonstrated great interest in taking it into use," Tammist said.





Tammist described the taking into use of new frequency bands as necessary for the implementation of new technologies such as self-driving vehicles and smart city solutions.

"The challenges for Estonia's economic development are innovation and productivity -- solutions using 5G communication will open up new opportunities in both directions," Tammist said.

The issuance of frequency authorizations is part of the 5G roadmap. The roadmap's initial version is due to be completed by February and the roadmap will be based on four pillars: investments, legal environment, innovation of services, and frequencies, the minister added.





As a result of the competition to be held by the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority in spring this year, 390 megahertz of frequency bandwidth will be made available to businesses.