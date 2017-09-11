Estonia, Good for Business, Innovations, Internet, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 23.01.2019, 08:24
Estonia to announce public competition for 5G frequency permits in spring
The frequency band will be divided into three equal parts
that are big enough to handle datasets of 5G technology. Additionally a fourth
buffer area will be left vacant to ensure smooth operation of the equipment of
the defense forces, spokespeople for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and
Communications said.
The public competition will be open to all communications
companies interested in it and the starting price will be 1.6 mln euros.
The 5G frequencies will be in the area of 3.6 gigahertz and their price has
been determined in accordance with the Electronic Communications Act and
considering that radio frequencies are a limited state resource.
"The 3.6 gigahertz frequency band is considered one of
the more important frequency bands globally and Estonian communications
companies have demonstrated great interest in taking it into use," Tammist
said.
Tammist described the taking into use of new frequency bands
as necessary for the implementation of new technologies such as self-driving
vehicles and smart city solutions.
"The challenges for Estonia's economic development are
innovation and productivity -- solutions using 5G communication will open up
new opportunities in both directions," Tammist said.
The issuance of frequency authorizations is part of the 5G
roadmap. The roadmap's initial version is due to be completed by February and
the roadmap will be based on four pillars: investments, legal environment,
innovation of services, and frequencies, the minister added.
As a result of the competition to be held by the Consumer
Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority in spring this year, 390
megahertz of frequency bandwidth will be made available to businesses.
- 23.01.2019 Eurobarometer: Estonians do not consider antisemitism to be a problem in their country
- 23.01.2019 Livonia Partners cleared to buy majority shares in Estonian window manufacturer Fenestra
- 23.01.2019 Estonian Tax, Customs Board calls for companies trading with Brits to prepare for Brexit
- 23.01.2019 Clients of Tele2 Estonia use 34 mln gigabytes of internet in 2018
- 23.01.2019 Denmark's Playdead sets up company in Lithuania
- 22.01.2019 Estonia's Inbank acquires 100% ownership in subsidiary Inbank Liising AS
- 22.01.2019 Pasazieru Vilciens carrier sees number of rail passengers grow 4.3% in 2018
- 22.01.2019 Itella Estonia's parcel handling volume up 22% on year
- 22.01.2019 Rigas Mezi turnover up 8.7% in 2018
- 22.01.2019 Estonian hotels: Moderate increase seen in year-end visits by Russian tourists