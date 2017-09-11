Estonia, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Post Office
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 22.01.2019, 21:36
Itella Estonia's parcel handling volume up 22% on year
The amount handled in December 2018 represents an all-time
high and is double the number of parcels handled in the quieter summer months, Itella said on Tuesday.
The company did not disclose the numbers of parcels handled,
saying it is a business secret.
Rauno Parras,
director of parcel services at Itella
Estonia, said that growth originated mainly in corporate parcel volumes and
an increase of more than one-fifth, happening mainly on account of corporate
deliveries, is expected also this year.
Parras said that when it comes to expanding its parcel
network, Itella wishes to expand its
most intensely used parcel stations in the first place, but would also like to
expand cooperation with partners to improve coverage in smaller towns and
villages across Estonia.
In 2018, parcels of sizes XS and S made up 80% of all
parcels delivered via the Itella network
in Estonia.
"Although people are placing orders and sending parcels
in bigger numbers, the measurements of parcels are becoming smaller and
smaller. That is demonstrated by the rapid increase in the numbers of small
parcels while the numbers of big parcels are declining," Parras said.
Itella Estonia OU
has been represented in Estonia since 2006 and it operates a parcel machine
network here since December 2016.
