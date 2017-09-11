Itella Estonia's parcel handling volume up 22% on year

Itella Estonia OU, Estonian operation of the Finnish postal service and logistics group Posti, handled 22 % more parcels in 2018 than in 2017, reported LETA/BNS.

The amount handled in December 2018 represents an all-time high and is double the number of parcels handled in the quieter summer months, Itella said on Tuesday.





The company did not disclose the numbers of parcels handled, saying it is a business secret.

Rauno Parras, director of parcel services at Itella Estonia, said that growth originated mainly in corporate parcel volumes and an increase of more than one-fifth, happening mainly on account of corporate deliveries, is expected also this year.





Parras said that when it comes to expanding its parcel network, Itella wishes to expand its most intensely used parcel stations in the first place, but would also like to expand cooperation with partners to improve coverage in smaller towns and villages across Estonia.





In 2018, parcels of sizes XS and S made up 80% of all parcels delivered via the Itella network in Estonia.





"Although people are placing orders and sending parcels in bigger numbers, the measurements of parcels are becoming smaller and smaller. That is demonstrated by the rapid increase in the numbers of small parcels while the numbers of big parcels are declining," Parras said.





Itella Estonia OU has been represented in Estonia since 2006 and it operates a parcel machine network here since December 2016.