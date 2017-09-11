Merko starts building 5-storey apartment house in central Tallinn

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, a company of listed AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the construction of a five-storey apartment building at the address 21 Paldiski Avenue in the Kassisaba subdistrict of Central Tallinn, informed LETA/BNS.

The energy class B building bearing the name Matilda Maja and consisting of 20 apartments and two commercial spaces on the ground floor will be completed by the end of 2019, AS Merko Ehitus told the stock exchange.





Parking spaces will be located on the underground and ground floors and there will be a landscaped courtyard behind the building. The size of the apartments ranges from 62 to 113 square meters and the price per square meter from 2,500 to 2,900 euros.





AS Merko Ehitus group consists of the construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian company SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania, Peritus Entreprenor AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2017, the group employed 757 people and the company's 2017 revenue was 317.6 mln euros.



