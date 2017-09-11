EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia
Friday, 18.01.2019
Martins Dukurs wins European Skeleton Championship gold for tenth consecutive time
BC, Riga, 18.01.2019.
Latvian skeleton racer Martins Dukurs was crowned European Champion in Austria's Innsbruck on Friday, claiming the title for the tenth consecutive time, while his brother Tomass Dukurs placed fourth, reported LETA/BNS.
At the Skeleton World Cup stage in Innsbruck, which also served as the European Championship, Sungbin Yun from Korea took second place in the World Cup rankings, trailing Martins Dukurs by 0.28 seconds. Germany's Axel Jungk placed third 0.29 seconds behind the winner, taking the European Championship's silver, whereas Russia's Alexander Tretiakov won bronze, losing 0.37 seconds to Martins Dukurs.
Tomass Dukurs finished 0.52 seconds behind Martins Dukurs. Another Latvian, Ivo Steinbergs finished in 19th place (14th in the European Championship).
