Lithuania's LET signs 2019 gas purchase contract with Gazprom
Vilnius, 18.01.2019.
Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET), the supply arm of Lithuania's state energy group Lietuvos Energija, this week signed a contract with Russia's gas giant Gazprom on the purchase of natural gas in 2019, reported LETA/BNS.
"The contract signing process has been completed," Arturas Ketlerius, public relation project manager at Lietuvos Energija, told.
Lietuvos Energija would not disclose the quantity of gas planned to be bought from the Russian supplier, but the group's officials have said it will not be higher than that in 2018.
LET also plans to purchase liquefied natural gas from Norway and other suppliers this year.
Gazprom has said Lithuania imported 764 million cubic meters of gas from Russia in the first half of 2018, down by 4% y-o-y.
Russian gas accounted for just over 50% of Lithuania's total gas consumption in 2017.
