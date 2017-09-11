Foodstuff, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Turnover of Forevers meatpacker grows in 2018
He said that Forevers has managed to maintain its market
position, increase exports. Even though the company exports a small share of
its output, according to the laterst data, in the first ten months of last year
the company sold by 67% more meat products than in the respective period in
2017. “It is too early to comment on 2018 turnover growth, but the first data
suggest that it continues,” said Zdans.
As reported, Forevers closed 2017 with EUR 34.953 mln in
turnover, up 10.3% against a year before, while its profit contracted 32% to
EUR 1.019 mln.
Forevers was registered in Riga in 1996, the company's share
capital is EUR 1.3 mln. The company has a production facility in Riga and
branches in Jekabpils and Saldus. The company makes sausages, smoked meat and
fresh meat.
Andrejs Zdans is the sole owner of Forevers.
