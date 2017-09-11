Turnover of Forevers meatpacker grows in 2018

Latvia’s Forevers meatpacker posted a rise in turnover last year, the company’s board member Andrejs Zdans told LETA.

He said that Forevers has managed to maintain its market position, increase exports. Even though the company exports a small share of its output, according to the laterst data, in the first ten months of last year the company sold by 67% more meat products than in the respective period in 2017. “It is too early to comment on 2018 turnover growth, but the first data suggest that it continues,” said Zdans.





As reported, Forevers closed 2017 with EUR 34.953 mln in turnover, up 10.3% against a year before, while its profit contracted 32% to EUR 1.019 mln.





Forevers was registered in Riga in 1996, the company's share capital is EUR 1.3 mln. The company has a production facility in Riga and branches in Jekabpils and Saldus. The company makes sausages, smoked meat and fresh meat.





Andrejs Zdans is the sole owner of Forevers.