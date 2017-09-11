Construction, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Railways
New CEO of RB Rail expected to be named this winter
Sankovski said a short-list of candidates is currently being considered, adding that a successor to Baiba Rubesa, who stepped down as CEO last year, might be appointed in January or February.
"The selection process is still ongoing. There are no results. Candidates are being interviewed. We expect the winner to be selected and announced in the coming months," Sankovski told. "That information will be made public in January or February at the latest," he added.
The supervisory board chairman noted, however, that even if RB Rail's new CEO is appointed this winter, it may be another few months before he or she takes up office.
He confirmed that the CEO selection process covered the Baltic countries, as well as Poland and Finland.
The previous CEO of RB Rail Baiba Rubesa assumed office in 2015 and her term of office was to last until October 2019. Rubesa stepped down as chief executive officer in September last year.
Rail Baltic is a double track, European standard 1,435 mm gauge electrified railway for passenger and freight transport to be built from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. The overall length of the railway will be 870 kilometers.
