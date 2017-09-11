Baltic, Culture, Funds, Good for Business
Baltic Culture Fund begins accepting applications for grants
Contenders' projects may seek financing of EUR 25,000 to EUR 100,000, but the parties implementing the projects will have to themselves cover at least 20 percent of the total project cost. Only legal entities of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania may apply for the Baltic Culture Fund's support. Each project's head has to find partners in the other two Baltic countries.
Each Baltic country will annually contribute EUR 100,000 to the fund's total budget. The fund will also accept donations, and the first donation to the fund - EUR 100,000 - was made by the Nordic Council of Ministers.
The Baltic Culture Fund will support professional events and projects in architecture, visual arts, design, literature, music, theater, libraries, museums, and archives.
The Baltic Culture Fund's priority is to support new, unique cultural events beyond the Baltics,, such as concerts, exhibitions, festivals, plays, international events focusing on the Baltic region, as well as events fostering internationalization of culture, said Verdina.
All projects will be assessed by an expert committee, comprised of different experts, each country represented by two experts.
