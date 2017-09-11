Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Real Estate
Nordecon to build parking house of Tartu University Hospital for EUR 4 mln
Nordecon Betoon OU, a company owned by the listed Estonian construction group Nordecon AS, is to build a parking house for the Tartu University Hospital for approximately 4 mln euros, informed company.
The parking house will have one underground and five aboveground floors and will accommodate 432 parking spaces.
The value of the contract is 3.95 mln euros plus value added tax. The construction works will be completed in April 2020.
Nordecon is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. The consolidated revenue of the group in 2017 was 231 mln euros. Currently, Nordecon Group employs close to 700 people.
