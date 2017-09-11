Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Friday, 18.01.2019
Riga Central Market's Gastronomy Pavilion to reopen after renovation next week
BC, Riga, 11.01.2019.
The renovated Gastronomy Pavilion is set to reopen at the Riga Central Market next Tuesday, January 15, the market’s representative Zane Lapko informed LETA.
Food companies like Skriveru Saldumi, Dimdini, Austrumu Garsas, Laci, Elande, Latgolys Golds, Straupes Piens and Latgales Piens, among others, will have stands at the pavilion, which will also offer a wide range of homemade products.
Furbishing works will still continue at the pavilion’s food court but that that area too will open to visitors soon, Lapko said.
Continuing upgrades at the Riga Central Market’s historical buildings, the Dairy Pavilion will be closed for renovation as of January 13.
According to information available on the Public Procurement Monitoring Bureau’s website, general partnership IMG & Buildimpeks carried out the renovation and refurbishing works at the Gastronomy Pavilion for EUR 1.68 mln.
