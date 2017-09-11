Bergvik Skog sells its forests, businesses in Latvia to Sweden's Sodra

Sweden’s Bergvik Skog has sold its forests and enterprises in Latvia to Swedish forestry cooperative Sodra, informs LETA referring to information available on the company’s website.

The deal was concluded on Tuesday, November 13, and Bergvik Skog has turned over its Bergvik Skog and Ruda companies in Latvia to Sodra. Under the deal, Bergvik Skog has sold 111,100 hectares of land, including 80,300 hectares under productive forests. The price of the deal is 324 mln euros.





The Latvian daily Latvijas Avize reported earlier that 20 companies had been eyeing the Latvian forests owned by Bergvik Skog, including three Latvian companies. The plan was to sell the properties by the end of this year.





It was also reported that Latvijas Valsts Mezi (Latvian State Forests, LVM) had also expressed interest in buying the properties.





In 2017, Bergvik Skog turned over 2.423 mln euros and made 275,931 euros in profit, according to information available at Firmas.lv.





The company has been registered in 2003 and its share capital is 106,025 euros. The company belongs to Sweden’s Bergvik Skog.





Sodra, meanwhile, has a Latvian subsidiary called Sodra Mezi.