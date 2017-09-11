Cargo, Good for Business, Latvia, Railways
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.11.2018, 15:02
Freight shipping by rail in Latvia up 10.2% in January-October 2018
Transportation of international rail freight increased by 11.4% against
January-October 2017 to 39.143 mln tons in the first ten months of 2018, while
the amount of domestic freight carried by rail fell 20.4% to 1.148 mln tons.
Transportation of transit freight grew 12.4% year-on-year to 36.316 tons,
import freight rose 1.3% to 2.575 mln tons and export freight dropped 10.2% to
252,500 tons.
The amount of rail freight shipped through Latvian ports grew 8.2%
year-on-year to 31.987 mln tons in the ten months of 2018, and deliveries of
transit freight by land jumped 58% to 4.329 mln tons.
In 2017, transportation of rail freight in Latvia fell 8.4% from a year
before to 43.792 mln tons, which included 36.576 mln tons carried in the first
ten months of 2017.
- 13.11.2018 Estonia’s LHV nets 2 mln euros in October 2018
- 13.11.2018 "Strong candidates" interested in RB Rail CEO position
- 13.11.2018 MTPL insurance has brought 6.221 mln euros profit in nine months 2018
- 13.11.2018 Drogas retail chain is leader in Latvia’s perfumery, cosmetics sector in 2017
- 13.11.2018 Latvian journalist and activist Aleksejevs faces charges of inciting hatred, illegal possession of ammunition and child pornography
- 13.11.2018 Cemex remains leader in Latvia’s construction materials sector in 2017
- 13.11.2018 Power price up 11% in Lithuania last week – provider
- 13.11.2018 Growth in Lithuania to be slowest among Baltic states – SEB
- 13.11.2018 Instant payments are available to more than 90% bank customers in Latvia
- 13.11.2018 Elron's monthly ticket revenue up 20%