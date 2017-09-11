Freight shipping by rail in Latvia up 10.2% in January-October 2018

In the first ten months of 2018, freight shipping by rail in Latvia increased by 10.2% year-on-year to 40.291 mln tons, informs LETA referring to the data released by the Transport Ministry of Latvia.

Transportation of international rail freight increased by 11.4% against January-October 2017 to 39.143 mln tons in the first ten months of 2018, while the amount of domestic freight carried by rail fell 20.4% to 1.148 mln tons.





Transportation of transit freight grew 12.4% year-on-year to 36.316 tons, import freight rose 1.3% to 2.575 mln tons and export freight dropped 10.2% to 252,500 tons.





The amount of rail freight shipped through Latvian ports grew 8.2% year-on-year to 31.987 mln tons in the ten months of 2018, and deliveries of transit freight by land jumped 58% to 4.329 mln tons.





In 2017, transportation of rail freight in Latvia fell 8.4% from a year before to 43.792 mln tons, which included 36.576 mln tons carried in the first ten months of 2017.