SEB Banka lends 2.7 mln euros to Skulte Port Authority

SEB Banka has granted 2.7 mln euros in a long-term loan to Skulte Port Authority, informs LETA referring to the bank’s spokesman Martins Panke.

The bank’s representative informed that the money will be invested in infrastructure upgrades as the port authority plans to renovate fishing boat wharfs and build a storehouse for fishing gear. The project includes reconstruction of more than 230 meters length of the wharf and construction of the new storehouse. The Agriculture Ministry and the Rural Support Service support the project with EU funding.





Estonian builder BauEst, which specializes in construction of port structures, is carrying out construction works at the port.





In the first ten months of 2018, the port of Skulte handled 807,200 tons of cargo, up 11.1% against the same period a year ago.