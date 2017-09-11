Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia, Loan, Port
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.11.2018, 13:08
SEB Banka lends 2.7 mln euros to Skulte Port Authority
BC, Riga, 12.11.2018.Print version
SEB Banka has granted 2.7 mln euros in a long-term loan to Skulte Port Authority, informs LETA referring to the bank’s spokesman Martins Panke.
The bank’s representative informed that the money will be invested in infrastructure upgrades as the port authority plans to renovate fishing boat wharfs and build a storehouse for fishing gear. The project includes reconstruction of more than 230 meters length of the wharf and construction of the new storehouse. The Agriculture Ministry and the Rural Support Service support the project with EU funding.
Estonian
builder BauEst, which specializes in
construction of port structures, is carrying out construction works at the
port.
In the
first ten months of 2018, the port of Skulte handled 807,200 tons of cargo, up
11.1% against the same period a year ago.
Other articles:
- 12.11.2018 Inter RAO Lietuva увеличила продажи электроэнергии на 23%
- 12.11.2018 Riga port raises cargo turnover 6.5% in 2018; number of ship passengers rise 5.6%
- 12.11.2018 Swedbank ввел мгновенные платежи и расширил функциональность мобильного приложения
- 12.11.2018 Банк SEB предоставил 2,7 млн. евро на развитие порта Скулте
- 12.11.2018 Profit of Baltic Horizon Fund grows 31% in Q3 2018
- 12.11.2018 Грузооборот Рижского порта в 2018 году вырос на 6,5%, пассажирооборот – на 5,6%
- 12.11.2018 Грузооборот портов стран Балтии за девять месяцев 2018 года вырос на 3,2%
- 12.11.2018 New information portal to bring business diplomacy to wider circle of Estonian enterprises
- 12.11.2018 В рейтинге лучших вузов Восточной Европы и Центральной Азии Латвийский университет занимает 50 место
- 12.11.2018 Цена продовольственной пшеницы в Латвии в сентябре 2018 года была на 1,9% ниже средней по ЕС