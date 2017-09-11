Construction, Estonia, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.11.2018, 12:01
Estonian builder Merko's Q3 earnings up 57.1%
In the nine months, revenue moved up 39.1% to 298.8 mln
euros and net profit jumped 82.9% to 12.5 mln euros, it appears from the
interim report published on Thursday.
The increase in net profitability in the first nine months
of the year was influenced by the fact that, in 2017, AS Merko Ehitus incurred income tax costs in the amount of 0.9 mln
euros in connection with dividend payments, whereas in 2018, dividend payments
did not carry income tax cost as the dividends were paid out from dividends
paid to the parent company by foreign subsidiaries.
The increase in the group's revenue both in the third
quarter and in the first nine months of the year meets the management's
expectations, considering the volume of construction contracts signed in the
past few years and the major construction projects in progress, the management
board said.
"Input prices have continued to increase on the Baltic
construction market and it is difficult to find the necessary workforce
capacity for meeting rapid construction schedules. In the current market
situation, the growth of construction volumes is not a goal unto itself, if it
worsens the risk profile. It is important to operate profitably," the
board told the stock exchange.
The volume of new construction contracts concluded by the
companies of the group in the first nine months of the year is smaller than the
volume of works performed and the secured order-book as a whole has decreased
for four quarters in a row. This will also likely impact the group's future
construction volumes.
"The construction market is impacted significantly by
the price rise and the shortage of construction capacity. This postpones the
launch of new construction projects by customers, as there are no resources for
this in their budget or they are not able to ask higher prices from their end
clients. In the first nine months of 2018, the group signed new contracts worth
a total of 157 mln euros, including for the construction of a Lidl logistics center in Riga, the Quadrum office building and two school
buildings in Vilnius and the Kiini and Harku substations in Estonia. As of
Sept. 30, 2018, Merko Ehitus Group's
secured order book amounted to EUR 239.4 mln," the board said.
Merko Ehitus
continues to invest into apartment development. In the nine months of this
year, the group delivered 255 new apartments to buyers in the Baltics and
launched nine new development projects with a total of 840 apartments,
including 550 in Vilnius. The biggest projects that should be highlighted are
the Uus-Veerenni and Pikaliiva residential environments in Tallinn as well as
the Vilneles slenis and Rinktines Urban developments in Vilnius. As some of the
developments will be completed in 2020, the sale of the apartments in question
will also be recognized in the group’s result in the year after the next.
The apartment market in the Baltic states is supported by
economic growth, rapid rise in wages and low interest rates. In Tallinn and
Vilnius, the prices of new apartments have risen while the total number of
recently and soon to be completed units is high and buyers have a wider
selection to choose from.
"The quality of development projects, the living environment to be established and the strength and reliability of the developer have become more and more important in the case of all developments, especially in the premium price segment.
Considering the low transaction activity on the
Riga apartment market in recent years and the improving macroeconomic
indicators, the growth potential is good," the management board of Merko said.
- 08.11.2018 Latvian rural tourism services providers receive 10% more guests this year
- 08.11.2018 Estonian Nordecon's Q3 net earnings drop by quarter
- 08.11.2018 Marko Virkebau to take over as CEO of UP Invest
- 07.11.2018 Real estate businessman seeking 1 mln euros from Estonian TV journalist in court
- 07.11.2018 Lithuania's Novaturas sales up 30%
- 07.11.2018 Germany's Rewe takes control of Lithuanian supermarket chain Iki
- 07.11.2018 Estonian competition watchdog grants Enefit Green permission to buy Nelja Energia
- 07.11.2018 Operail's operating profit totals 7.5 mln euros for 9 months 2018
- 07.11.2018 Operail завершает год со значительной прибылью
- 07.11.2018 Годовой рост торговли в Литве – один из наиболее заметных в ЕС