Gas, Good for Business, Lithuania, Oil, Port
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.11.2018, 08:52
Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta hopes to become world's largest LNG terminal operator
|Photo: Klaipedos nafta.
"Now
our goal is to become the largest LNG terminal operator globally by 2030 and
have at least 10 projects in our portfolio," Mindaugas Jusius, CEO at Klaipedos
Nafta, told a conference on the gas market in Vilnius.
In his
words, the company is actively involved in projects all over the world both as
a consultant and investor.
"We
have completed one project in Colombia, and we have more than 10 ongoing
projects all around the world where we try to utilize or sell our experience
we've got in Klaipeda during the development phase, as well as being a
financial investor into the projects and being operator of those
terminals," Jusius said.
Due to
confidentiality reasons, the Klaipeda
Nafta CEO could not disclose the projects the company is involved in but
mentioned projects in South America.
"We
see the biggest potential in the South American region which is developing fast
and has the need to additionally generate energy, electricity. (…) There are
ongoing projects in Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia and Panama, and we are involved in
some of them as well," Jusius said.
Moreover,
he mentioned projects in Europe, the Mediterranean Sea region, and also
Ireland, adding that "rather interesting demand" is in Australia,
Indonesia and Malaysia.
- 07.11.2018 Presidium of Latvia's 13th Saeima elected
- 07.11.2018 Klaipedos nafta намерена стать крупнейшим в мире оператором терминалов СПГ
- 07.11.2018 Избран президиум 13 Сейма Латвии
- 06.11.2018 Megrame получила в управление в Руанде 1,4 тыс. гектаров леса
- 06.11.2018 Estonian dry goods producer Veski Mati to move production to Latvia
- 06.11.2018 Estonian companies to establish center of green innovation in Uzbekistan
- 06.11.2018 Power production in Lithuania falls 15% – Elektrum Lietuva
- 06.11.2018 Tallinn Airport passenger numbers up 11% in October
- 06.11.2018 Iceland's tour operator Arctic Adventures chooses Vilnius for its 1st foreign office
- 06.11.2018 В Rietumu прошла дискуссия о перспективах финансирования авиабизнеса