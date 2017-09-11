Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta hopes to become world's largest LNG terminal operator

Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta, the operator of the oil product and LNG terminal in the port of Klaipeda, plans to become the world's largest LNG terminal operator over the next decade, cities LETA/BNS.

Photo: Klaipedos nafta.

"Now our goal is to become the largest LNG terminal operator globally by 2030 and have at least 10 projects in our portfolio," Mindaugas Jusius, CEO at Klaipedos Nafta, told a conference on the gas market in Vilnius.





In his words, the company is actively involved in projects all over the world both as a consultant and investor.





"We have completed one project in Colombia, and we have more than 10 ongoing projects all around the world where we try to utilize or sell our experience we've got in Klaipeda during the development phase, as well as being a financial investor into the projects and being operator of those terminals," Jusius said.





Due to confidentiality reasons, the Klaipeda Nafta CEO could not disclose the projects the company is involved in but mentioned projects in South America.





"We see the biggest potential in the South American region which is developing fast and has the need to additionally generate energy, electricity. (…) There are ongoing projects in Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia and Panama, and we are involved in some of them as well," Jusius said.





Moreover, he mentioned projects in Europe, the Mediterranean Sea region, and also Ireland, adding that "rather interesting demand" is in Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia.