Presidium of Latvia's 13th Saeima elected

Lawmakers elected the Presidium of the 13th Saeima, with Inara Murniece (National Alliance) re-elected as Saeima speaker, informs LETA.

Dagmara Beitnere-Le Galla (New Conservative Party) and Inese Libina-Egnere (New Unity) were elected Saeima vice-speakers.





Gundars Daudze (Greens/Farmers) and Artuss Kaimins (KPV LV) also ran for the Saeima vice-speaker posts but failed to win sufficient support.





Andrejs Klementjevs (Harmony) was re-elected Saeima secretary and Marija Golubeva (For Development/For) was elected his deputy.





Three of the five members of the 12th Saeima Presidium – Murniece, Libina-Egnere and Klementjevs – are thus keeping their parliamentary posts also in the 13th Saeima.





There was no clarity about the makeup of the Presidium until the beginning of the first sitting of the 13th Saeima as politicians still have not reached an agreement on the makeup of the new coalition and government.