Elections, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.11.2018, 08:52
Presidium of Latvia's 13th Saeima elected
|Photo: saeima.lv.
Dagmara Beitnere-Le Galla (New Conservative Party) and Inese
Libina-Egnere (New Unity) were
elected Saeima vice-speakers.
Gundars Daudze (Greens/Farmers)
and Artuss Kaimins (KPV LV) also ran for the Saeima
vice-speaker posts but failed to win sufficient support.
Andrejs Klementjevs (Harmony)
was re-elected Saeima secretary and Marija
Golubeva (For Development/For)
was elected his deputy.
Three of
the five members of the 12th Saeima Presidium – Murniece, Libina-Egnere and
Klementjevs – are thus keeping their parliamentary posts also in the 13th
Saeima.
There was
no clarity about the makeup of the Presidium until the beginning of the first
sitting of the 13th Saeima as politicians still have not reached an agreement
on the makeup of the new coalition and government.
- 07.11.2018 Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta hopes to become world's largest LNG terminal operator
- 07.11.2018 Prana Property and Riga City Council at odds about what to do with Priedaines 20 where Maxima supermarket collapsed in 2013
- 07.11.2018 Klaipedos nafta намерена стать крупнейшим в мире оператором терминалов СПГ
- 07.11.2018 Избран президиум 13 Сейма Латвии
- 07.11.2018 В Латвии за девять месяцев 2018 года закуплено на 5% меньше молока
- 06.11.2018 Megrame получила в управление в Руанде 1,4 тыс. гектаров леса
- 06.11.2018 Prana Property не готово принять предложение Рижской думы об отчуждении недвижимости на улице Приедайнес
- 06.11.2018 Estonian dry goods producer Veski Mati to move production to Latvia
- 06.11.2018 Retail park, local market to replace closed Prisma supermarket in Imanta
- 06.11.2018 Estonian companies to establish center of green innovation in Uzbekistan