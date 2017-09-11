Energy, Energy Market, Good for Business, Latvia, Market Review, Rating
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.11.2018, 11:44
Rigas Siltums is leader of heating and water supply sector in 2017
BC, Riga, 06.11.2018.Print version
Rigas Siltums municipal heating company last year was the leader of the heating and water supply sector with 152.320 mln euros in annual turnover last year, according to the Latvian Business Annual Report compiled by Firmas.lv and LETA.
Rigas Siltums turnover last year rose by 4.6%.
The second
position was taken by Latgran wood
pellets products with 59.217 mln euros in turnover, down 1.5 times from 2016,
followed by Rigas Udens water and
sewage systems company with a turnover of 46.431 mln euros, down 0.1%.
Further
down the list was NewFuels with
25.637 mln euros, Graanul Pellets
with 24.180 mln euros in turnover, Graanul
Invest with 22.610 mln euros, Daugavpils Siltumtikli with 20.102 mln
euros, Liepajas Energija with 17.387 mln
euros, Filter with 13.371 mln euros,
and Scandbio Latvia (formerly SBE Latvia LTD) with 12.417 mln euros in
turnover.
Other articles:
- 06.11.2018 Издана книга по основам программирования для школьников
- 06.11.2018 Criminal charges laid against activist of Congress of Non-Citizens in Latvia
- 06.11.2018 Investment management funds of Estonia’s Swedbank acquire 5.24% stake in HansaMatrix
- 06.11.2018 More attention to be paid to Latvian banks, supervisory institutions - EBRD
- 06.11.2018 В Китае Литва представилась как финтех-центр Европы
- 06.11.2018 Латвийским банкам и регулирующим органам будут уделять более пристальное внимание – ЕБРР
- 06.11.2018 Levira переходит на картинку высокого разрешения в 2019 году
- 06.11.2018 13-й Сейм Латвии собирается на первое заседание
- 06.11.2018 Rīgas siltums сохраняет лидирующие позиции в отрасли теплоснабжения и водоснабжения в Латвии
- 05.11.2018 In September, industrial production output in Latvia fell by 1.2%