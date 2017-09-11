Rigas Siltums is leader of heating and water supply sector in 2017

Rigas Siltums municipal heating company last year was the leader of the heating and water supply sector with 152.320 mln euros in annual turnover last year, according to the Latvian Business Annual Report compiled by Firmas.lv and LETA.

Rigas Siltums turnover last year rose by 4.6%.





The second position was taken by Latgran wood pellets products with 59.217 mln euros in turnover, down 1.5 times from 2016, followed by Rigas Udens water and sewage systems company with a turnover of 46.431 mln euros, down 0.1%.





Further down the list was NewFuels with 25.637 mln euros, Graanul Pellets with 24.180 mln euros in turnover, Graanul Invest with 22.610 mln euros, Daugavpils Siltumtikli with 20.102 mln euros, Liepajas Energija with 17.387 mln euros, Filter with 13.371 mln euros, and Scandbio Latvia (formerly SBE Latvia LTD) with 12.417 mln euros in turnover.