Crime, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Gas Market , Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.11.2018, 11:26
Estonia: Construction of aboveground part of Balticconnector launched
The launch of the construction work was celebrated at the
point of connection of the Balticconnector
aboveground and undersea pipes and compressor station on Pakri
peninsula, Estonian natural gas and electricity seller Eesti Gaas said.
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson said that Balticconnector will join together the
Estonian and Finnish gas markets. "It is said that gas is a bridge for
future fuels. And in addition to economic impact, Balticconnector will also undoubtedly have an environmentally
friendly impact when the pipe will transfer biomethane produced in both
countries in the future. Good connections and local production capacities have
ensured for Estonia the status of one of the most energy independent states in
Europe and we will continue work in the name of energy security," the
minister said.
"Natural gas is one of the fuels that least pollutes
the environment. Investments into energy security are extensive and the wider
the group of users of natural gas, the more feasible it is to cover investment
expenses and continue to keep the price of gas cheap for the consumer," Ants Noot, CEO of Eesti Gaas, said. Noot added that the connection will also create a
real possibility to connect the regions of Paldiski and Keila to the gas
network.
The aboveground pipeline of Balticconnector to be built under the leadership of EG Ehitus, a subsidiary of Eesti Gaas, will pass through the rural
municipalities of Kiili, Saku and Saue, the city of Keila and the rural
municipality of West-Harju. The length of the aboveground part of the
connection in Estonia is 55 kilometers. The pipeline will be joined together
from 12-meter-long parts, each of which weighing 1.8-2.6 tons, and
approximately 6,000 weldings have to be carried out to join them together. The
aboveground pipeline is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2019.
"This is the largest pipeline construction during the
period of Estonia's reindependence, which is very demanding in terms of
engineering and at the same time will be completed in an exceptionally short
amount of time -- in only one year," Ahto
Aruvali, head of EG Ehitus, said.
"We have compiled a highly motivated and capable international team for
carrying out the work that includes various competences from three companies
and two countries -- EG Ehitus and Scanweld from Estonia and Alvora from Lithuania," he added.
Preparations and construction work started along some
sections of the pipeline's route in September and from the beginning of
November, installation is being carried out along the entire route. There are
approximately 45 various crossings with roads, railways and rivers along the
route. "One of the most complex and responsible sections is a crossing of
the Keila River and the gas route with a width of 15 meters and depth of 4
meters in the West-Harju rural municipality, the passing through of which will
be carried out by a closed method with drilling," Aruvali said.
Transmission system operator Elering in April 2018 signed a contract with construction
consortium AS EG Ehitus, AS Scanweld
and UAB Alvora for the construction
of the aboveground part of Balticconnector in Estonia. The gas pipeline will
enable to establish a gas market encompassing the Baltic states and Finland and
increase the security of supply of gas.
The construction of the aboveground part of Balticconnector
will cost 43.4 mln euros. The total cost of the project is 300 mln euros, of
which 206 mln euros will be financed by the European Union.
- 05.11.2018 Lietuvos Energija is Acquiring a Wind Farm Development Project in Poland
- 05.11.2018 Drug wholesalers raise turnover in Latvia by 4.4% in first nine months
- 05.11.2018 Latvian dairy producers have started exports to Myanmar and Cambodia
- 05.11.2018 Rimi Latvia is leader of Latvia’s retail sector in 2017
- 05.11.2018 Lithuania should use InvestEU opportunities
- 05.11.2018 Creating a competitive European quantum industry: new initiative
- 02.11.2018 Норвежская Reitan Convenience просит разрешить покупку сети кафе Caffeine в Литве
- 02.11.2018 Bank of Estonia: Weaker relations between the Estonian financial sector and the Nordic countries brings new types of risks
- 02.11.2018 EBRD predicts Latvia will have fastest growth in Baltics this year