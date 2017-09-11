Baltic, Estonia, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia
Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 02.11.2018, 17:12
Rigas Dzirnavnieks grain mill to move part of its plant from Estonia to Riga
The company reminded that Lithuanian Baltic Mill, the parent company of Latvia’s Rigas Dzirnavnieks grain mill, plans to invest EUR 10 mln in its Baltic plants in the coming years to strengthen their positions in the market, and one of the significant steps is moving its plant from Estonia to Riga.
Rigas Dzirnavnieks representative said that the plant s upgrade has been started to start production of packaged peas and beans products, and preparation works are underway to start production of pasta products.
Rigas Dzirnavnieks is also looking for new employees.
As reported, Rigas Dzirnavnieks in the last financial year from July 1, 2016, until June 30, 2017, generated EUR 23.878 mдn in sales, up 2.4% from a year ago, while the company’s profit dropped EUR 13.9 percent to EUR 726,947.
Rigas Dzirnavnieks produces and markets grain and flour products - all kinds of wheat and rye flour, flour mixtures, cereals and other products for industrial producers as well as packaged products for individual consumers under the Herkuless, Hercogs and Ista Samniece brands. Rigas Dzirnavnieks is part of Baltic Mill Group - one of the largest and most modern grain processing groups in the Baltic countries.
