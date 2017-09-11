Culture, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Friday, 02.11.2018, 15:44
Crime comedy Criminal Excellence Fund becomes most watched Latvian film at Kino Citadele
BC, Riga, 01.11.2018.Print version
Crime comedy Criminal Excellence Fund has become the most watched Latvian at the Kino Citadele in the 15 years of the multiplex’s history, the movie theater’s representative Guna Kase told LETA, adding that the film has watched by 35,243 moviegoers.
Another comedy, the Swingers,
has become the second most watched film at Kino
Citadele with 29,754 spectators and the historic drama King’s Ring came third with 25,491 spectators.
The Top-ten most watched Latvian films at Kino Citadele also included The
Dream Team 1935 (30,643 spectators), Bille
(17,291), A Grandpa More Dangerous Than
Computer (16,233), The Lesson
(11,992), Mother, I Love You
(11,429), Paradise 89 (11,046) and The Chronicle of Melanie (10,862).
Since opening 15 years ago, Kino
Citadele, operated by Forum Cinemas,
has held more than 400,000 film shows, offering 2,969 films in total to the
moviegoers.
