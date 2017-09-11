Crime comedy Criminal Excellence Fund becomes most watched Latvian film at Kino Citadele

Crime comedy Criminal Excellence Fund has become the most watched Latvian at the Kino Citadele in the 15 years of the multiplex’s history, the movie theater’s representative Guna Kase told LETA, adding that the film has watched by 35,243 moviegoers.

Another comedy, the Swingers, has become the second most watched film at Kino Citadele with 29,754 spectators and the historic drama King’s Ring came third with 25,491 spectators.





The Top-ten most watched Latvian films at Kino Citadele also included The Dream Team 1935 (30,643 spectators), Bille (17,291), A Grandpa More Dangerous Than Computer (16,233), The Lesson (11,992), Mother, I Love You (11,429), Paradise 89 (11,046) and The Chronicle of Melanie (10,862).





Since opening 15 years ago, Kino Citadele, operated by Forum Cinemas, has held more than 400,000 film shows, offering 2,969 films in total to the moviegoers.