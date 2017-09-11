Economics, GDP, Good for Business, Latvia, Rating
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 27.10.2018, 14:07
Fitch affirms Latvia at 'A-'; outlook stable
Latvia's
ratings are supported by solid public finances, as well as institutional
strengths and a credible policy framework that come with EU and eurozone membership.
A lower income level and weaker external finances than higher-rated peers are
constraints on the rating, according to Fitch.
Economic
growth is benefiting from strong cyclical dynamics, but on an historical basis
is slower and more volatile than peers. Real GDP growth was 4.7% in 1H, in line
with the 4.6% recorded in 2017. Investment was the fastest growing sector,
reflecting a combination of EU funds and private investment. Solid private
consumption growth was supported by rising real wages and falling unemployment,
the ratings agency points out.
Fitch
expects growth to slow to 4.3% in 2018 and 3.4% in 2019, due to slower
investment growth, reflecting the pace of inflows of EU funds, and a weakening
of growth in major trading partners. Labour market strength will keep household
consumption the main engine of growth in 2019. Growth is projected to fall to
2.7% in 2020, slightly below the authorities' view of trend (3%), Fitch points
out.
