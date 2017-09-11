Estonia should stop emitting CO2 by 2030

Estonia should strive towards a situation where by 2030, transportation is the only pollutant emitting carbon dioxide, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said.

"I believe we should start discussing that, excluding transportation, Estonia, too, should be free of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. Today, the knowledge and the technology are good enough for that -- that is what our green energy specialists say," Kaljulaid, who is currently on a working visit to the Pacific Islands, told LETA/BNS on Wednesday. "I think it is worthy of a discussion," she added.





Kaljulaid, who visited Vanuatu on Monday and Tuesday, noted that climate change poses a threat to security which endangers entire nations. "We understand well that climate change is the main security concern of the states of Oceania, which in the longer perspective endangers entire states and nations," Kaljulaid said when meeting Vanuatuan Prime Minister Charlot Salwai Tabimasmas on Tuesday.





"Small states -- they are all sensitive to the climate, but all they can do is speak in a clear voice that climate change is indeed taking place and demand in an increasingly discernible manner that something be done," the Estonian head of state said on Wednesday on her visit to Fiji.





"Perhaps we, too, could heed the voice of these small island states," she said.

During her visit to Fiji, Kaljulaid is to meet with President Jioji Konousi Konrote and Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama.





The president of Estonia started her tour on Saturday, visiting Australia and Vanuatu. After her visit to Fiji, she is to head to New Zealand and the United States where she is is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Nov. 2.