Lithuania's public broadcaster's budget to rise by 2.8 mln euros
The budget of the Lithuanian National radio and Television (LRT) will rise 2.8 mln euros next year, compared to this year's budget, informs LETA/BNS.
According to the 2019 budget bill, the national broadcasters will be
allocated 41.6 mln euros, almost 7% more than this year (38.8 mln euros).
"Since 2015 when LRT lost the possibility to receive revenue from
commercial advertising, as an alternative, a mechanism was introduced by the
law, linking its funding with the residential income tax," Vice Minister
of Finance Darius Sadeckas told.
The LRT budget is directly linked to the state budget and receives 1.5%
of the state budget's residential income tax revenue and 1.3% of excise
revenue.
