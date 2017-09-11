China, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Foodstuff, Funds, Good for Business, Lithuania, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 22.10.2018, 13:24
Lithuania gets 1.6 mln euros in EU finding to promote mead, sparkling wine in China, US
Lithuania was allocated 376,000 euros for the promotion of mead and
sparkling wind (with the indication of the type of grapes) in China, and also
received 1.38 mln euros for the promotion of these drinks in the United States.
On October 16, 2018, the European Commission endorsed two programs of the Lithuania-registered
Alliance of Baltic Beverage Industry.
The money will be spent on tasting sessions, information stands at
trading venues, seminars, business meetings, exhibition participation,
advertising on news websites, social media, in the press and on TV.
All in all, 172.5 mln euros were allocated for various programs from the
EU's agriculture budget. 79 campaigns are scheduled over the next three years
to promote, for example, dairy products, olives and olive oil, fruit and
vegetables.
- 22.10.2018 Number of passengers serviced by Lithuanian airports up 35.4%
- 22.10.2018 Lithuania to incur 200,000 euros medicine registration burden after Brexit
- 22.10.2018 Latvian businessman demands US 18.4 mln from Lithuania through arbitration
- 22.10.2018 Cyber risks not a priority for large Baltic businesses – SEB
- 22.10.2018 Truck lines reported on Lithuanian-Belarusian border
- 22.10.2018 Форум BREL соберет в Риге ведущих экспертов в сфере недвижимости из Балтии и Европы
- 22.10.2018 Латвийский предприниматель в арбитраже хочет отсудить у Литвы 16 млн. евро
- 22.10.2018 Cреди квартирных товариществ в Таллинне царит страх и хаос – горсобрание
- 22.10.2018 Food Union продолжит развивать сотрудничество с латвийскими крестьянами
- 22.10.2018 К рекомендациям Moneyval следует отнестись очень серьезно – руководитель Swedbank