Lithuania gets 1.6 mln euros in EU finding to promote mead, sparkling wine in China, US

Lithuania has received 1.6 mln euros in funding from the European Unions for the promotion of Lithuanian mead and sparkling wine in China and the United States as the EU wants to promote European food products in Europe and the world, informs LETA/BNS.

Lithuania was allocated 376,000 euros for the promotion of mead and sparkling wind (with the indication of the type of grapes) in China, and also received 1.38 mln euros for the promotion of these drinks in the United States. On October 16, 2018, the European Commission endorsed two programs of the Lithuania-registered Alliance of Baltic Beverage Industry.





The money will be spent on tasting sessions, information stands at trading venues, seminars, business meetings, exhibition participation, advertising on news websites, social media, in the press and on TV.





All in all, 172.5 mln euros were allocated for various programs from the EU's agriculture budget. 79 campaigns are scheduled over the next three years to promote, for example, dairy products, olives and olive oil, fruit and vegetables.