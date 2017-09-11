Construction, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Logistics, Retail
Lidl commence construction of logistics centre in Latvia
Photo: Lidl.
The festive ceremony was attended by Arvils Ašeradens, Deputy
Prime Minister and Minister for Economics, Rolf Schütte, Ambassador of
Germany to Latvia, and Nils Ušakovs, Chairman of the Riga City Council.
“We have decided to operate here and to offer the best quality for the
best price for the residents of Latvia. At the moment we are at the preparatory
stage, and the logistics centre will be the heart of Lidl Latvija. It will ensure fast and effective delivery of
products to Lidl stores across Latvia, which will allow us to offer competitive
prices and high quality of products. The centre will create hundreds of new
jobs, as well as cooperation opportunities for transport and freight companies.
It will be a significant contribution to the economy of Latvia,” said Radostin
Roussev-Peine, CEO of Lidl Lithuania,
responsible for development in Latvia and Estonia.
Lidl, a
company that consistently opts for building rather than renting sales space,
prides itself with modern, sustainable, and environmentally friendly solutions.
The logistics centre located at Ulbrokas Street and occupying 47 thousand
square meters will be one of the most up-to-date and technologically advanced
logistics centres in the Baltic States. Construction plans provide for the
development of a warehouse and adjacent administration building with support
facilities and infrastructure. Construction works have been entrusted to the LLC (SIA) Merks, and the contract price
amounts to 42.5 mln euros (excluding VAT), but the company plans investments in
the amount of around 15 mln euros for the purchase of equipment. Commencement
of construction works is scheduled at the end of October 2018, but completion
is planned in 2020.
“We are happy to take on jobs that let us grow professionally. Lidl has
set very high standards for their buildings in terms of sustainability, energy
efficiency, and implementation of innovations, and the precise implementation
of these standards will be a good challenge for our team of professionals. The
construction of the logistics centre will be led by experienced Merks colleagues that have already
proven themselves in implementing large and complex projects. We, together with
our partners, will create a building that will completely satisfy the future
growth requirements of our client, at the same time putting the surrounding
environment in order so that the project also benefits local residents and the
city,” states Oskars Ozoliņš, Chairman of the Board of SIA Merks.
Arvils Ašeradens, Deputy
Prime Minister, Minister for Economics: "The introduction of such a global
player in the Latvian retail sector as Lidl is another indication that we are
valued and belong to the part of the world characterized by rapid economic
growth, liveliness and productivity. Lidl's
planned investments will not only stimulate internal growth and healthy retail
competition, but will also strengthen our investment position in the Baltics."
Nils
Ušakovs, Chairman of the Riga City Council: “Riga is happy for each new company
that begins operations here. Lidl is
especially significant for us, as the opening of multiple new stores and the
forthcoming logistics centre means large investments into our economy, new jobs
for our residents, and taxes for our budget. Moreover, the added commercial
competition will allow many residents of Riga to shop both closer to home and
with less expense. Riga is open to investments large and small, and we’re
always ready for constructive cooperation for the benefit of all our residents.”
The Manifest – a special message for the next generations, signed by the
guests of the ceremony, as well as a photograph of the currently empty
construction site and visualisation of the planned logistics centre in 2020 –
was put inside a time capsule.
The capsule encasement ceremony was also attended by Inguss Vircavs,
Head of the Riga City Construction Board, Armands Krūze, Director of the
Riga City Development Department, Florian Schröder, Chief Executive
Officer of the German-Baltic Chamber of Commerce, Jūlija Sandberga, Chairperson
of the Board of the Foreign Investors Council in Latvia, and Andris Ozols,
Head of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia.
