Friday, 12.10.2018, 13:59
Kesko has become one of the leaders of e-commerce in the Baltic States
The Kesko Senukai
Group acquired the shares in 1A from the Latvian shareholders after the
transaction had been approved by the competition authorities of all three
Baltic States. The parties have not disclosed the value of this acquisition.
According to Mareks Zuika, CEO of the 1A
Group, the unanimous development of the leading platforms operated by 1A and Kesko Senukai Digital will result
in a qualitative and quantitative leap on the rapidly changing e-commerce
market in the Baltic countries.
Currently, Kesko Senukai Digital is the
leader in the Baltic “do-it-yourself” e-commerce sector, whereas the 1A Group
is the leader in the online retail market in electronic and other non-food
goods in Latvia, which carries out its business operations in Estonia and
Lithuania as well.
The plans are that the
income of the merged online e-commerce group will exceed
EUR 80 mln this year.
The new group plans to
offer the largest range of goods in the Baltics to its customers. There will be
goods from around 250,000 names available on sale this year.
“Investments in the development of multi-channel
trading are part of the strategic plan of the merged group. The growth of the e-commerce market
in the Baltic countries significantly exceeds traditional retail trade. And we
are ready to meet the constantly growing needs of customers to make purchases
online in a convenient, safe and quick manner”, says Mareks Zuika.
According to the CEO of the 1A Group, the
plans are to make investments in service quality improvement, modern e-platform
technologies, mobile applications and other digital channel solutions.
It is claimed that
Latvian consumers should be the ones who will benefit from the significantly
improved post-merger opportunities to pick up their purchases in an even more
convenient way and, where necessary, to return goods at the K Senukai retail
chain stores.
Established in 2002, the 1A Group is one
of the leaders in the sector of online trading in household, audio-video and
other equipment in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, operating the trading
platforms www.1a.lv, www.1a.ee and www.1a.lt in these countries. In 2017, the
company’s income amounted to approx. EUR 41 mln in all the Baltic countries.
Kesko
Senukai Digital is an e-commerce development company which operates the
electronic stores of Kesko Senukai, the largest retail network of construction,
repair and household goods in the Baltic States, in Latvia (www.ksenukai.lv), Lithuania
(www.senukai.lt) and Estonia (www.k-rauta.ee). Last year, the company’s income
amounted to EUR 19 mln.
The
Finish concern Kesko owns 50% shares of Kesko Senukai Digital, and the
remaining shares are held by Artūras Rakauskas, President of Kesko Senukai, Augustinas
Rakauskas, the founder of the retail network, and the Žabolis ir Partneriai investment
group.
The Kesko concern
is one of the leaders of retail and wholesale trade in Europe, the turnover of
which amounted to EUR 13 bln last year. The companies of the concern employ over
45,000 people.
