European power network to be expanded to Baltic states

The Baltic states have been allowed to join continental Europe's power network, which is one of the key steps in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia's bid to synchronize their power networks with that of Europe, reported LETA/BNS.

The Regional Group Continental Europe of the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) decided to expand the synchronous grid of Continental Europe to the Baltic states, Lithuania's power transmission system operator Litgrid said.





From now on, ENSTO-E will start making the list of technical requirements the Baltic states will need to fulfill before joining the continental Europe's power network. The document is due to be prepared by the end of the fourth quarter.





"We view very seriously the decision to allow us join the continental Europe's network and see it as an expression of confidence for us to do homework and make proper preparations for synchronization," Daivis Virbickas, CEO of Litgrid, said in a statement.





Polish power transmission system operator PSE, as an ENTSO-E member, and Baltic operators, including Litgrid, Latvia's AST and Estonia's Elering, submitted the ENTSO-E application on Friday, September 21.





On October 10, the Baltic operators submitted a joint application for EUR 432 mln in funding under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for the first stage of the project.





The total cost of the project, including additional technical solutions, is estimated at around EUR 1.4 bln. The EU is expected to cover 75% of the cost.





The synchronization project is expected to be completed in 2025.