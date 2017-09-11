IKEA affirms plan to set up store in Estonia

The Swedish furniture and home accessories retailer IKEA affirmed in a newsletter published on Wednesday its plan to open a store in Estonia in the coming few years, reported LETA/BNS.

Specifically, it said that a new IKEA franchise, Falabella, is about to introduce IKEA products in South America for the first time, with customers in Chile, Colombia and Peru to be able to buy IKEA products soon.





IKEA will also start selling its products in Mexico, Ukraine, Puerto Rico, Oman, Luxembourg, Macau and Philippines, according to the newsletter.





It said IKEA is about to open 15 new stores in the next financial year.





The newsletter didn't specify when the store could be opened in Estonia.





IKEA opened its first store in Latvia in August this year. The first IKEA store in the Baltics opened in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in 2013.