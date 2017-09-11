Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, Good for Business, Russia
Delegation of Tallinn city government to visit St Petersburg
The four-day visit will include cultural events and meetings with
municipal leaders and experts, spokespeople for the Tallinn city government
told.
"Tallinn appreciates the relationship with St. Petersburg which by
now has lasted for centuries. In a situation where communication on a state
level is difficult, it is important to retain meaningful city-to-city
communication," Aas said, adding that for Russia, St. Petersburg is a
window to Europe and Tallinn in turn is St. Petersburg's window to the EU.
The visit will include concerts at the Hermitage Theater, a tourism
seminar on Tallinn, the opening of a photo exhibition titled "Tallinn then
and now", the screening of the Estonian-Georgian film
"Tangerines" and a meeting with the director of the film, as well as
Estonian folklore masterclasses.
The Estonian delegation also includes representatives of higher education
institutions of Tallinn to maintain contact with their partners in St.
Petersburg.
Meetings between representatives of the two cities take place every year
alternately in Tallinn and in St. Petersburg.
