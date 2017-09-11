Delegation of Tallinn city government to visit St Petersburg

A delegation of the city government of Tallinn on Thursday will embark on a visit St. Petersburg, where Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas will open a city-to-city event series and meet acting Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, informs LETA/BNS.

The four-day visit will include cultural events and meetings with municipal leaders and experts, spokespeople for the Tallinn city government told.





"Tallinn appreciates the relationship with St. Petersburg which by now has lasted for centuries. In a situation where communication on a state level is difficult, it is important to retain meaningful city-to-city communication," Aas said, adding that for Russia, St. Petersburg is a window to Europe and Tallinn in turn is St. Petersburg's window to the EU.





The visit will include concerts at the Hermitage Theater, a tourism seminar on Tallinn, the opening of a photo exhibition titled "Tallinn then and now", the screening of the Estonian-Georgian film "Tangerines" and a meeting with the director of the film, as well as Estonian folklore masterclasses.





The Estonian delegation also includes representatives of higher education institutions of Tallinn to maintain contact with their partners in St. Petersburg.





Meetings between representatives of the two cities take place every year alternately in Tallinn and in St. Petersburg.