Latvenergo named Latvia's most valuable company for tenth year in a row
The total value of Latvia’s 101 most valuable companies is 17.74 bln
euros. The combined value of the private-capital companies included in the
Top-101 is 13.22 bln euros and the combined value of the state-owned companies
is 4.52 bln euros.
In 2018, Latvenergo’s value has
been estimated at 1.705 bln euros, which is slightly less than in 2017 when the
power utility was wroth 1.745 bln euros.
Latvijas Valsts Mezi (LVM, Latvian State Forests) has been
ranked second with its value estimated at 770.5 mln euros. Swedbank follows with 664.2 mln euros, Mikrotikls IT company with 650.5 mln euros, Latvijas Dzelzcels (Latvian
Railways) national rail company with 536 mln euros, Luminor Bank with 450 mln euros, Rimi Latvia retailer with 442.2 mln euros, Lattelecom telecommunications company with 415.2 mln euros, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT) mobile operator with 410.5 mln euros
and Rietumu Banka with 384.7 mln euros.
Latvenergo is also
the only Latvian company to make it to the Top-10 most valuable Baltic
enterprises.
This year’s most valuable companies in the Baltics include Swedbank Group, SEB Group, Latvenergo,
Tallink Grupp, Maxima Gruppe, Luminor Group, Orlen Lietuva, Eesti Energiam
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai and Lietuvos
Energija.
