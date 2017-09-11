Cargo, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Railways
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 22:19
Lithuanian Railways to transport cargo in Hamburg direction
According
to Egidijus Lazauskas, head of Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai's Freight
Transportation Directorate, Germany's largest seaport is a connection with the
whole of Europe, therefore, it is an attractive center for logistics companies.
"We
hope that cooperation with the seaport of Hamburg and Metrans will open up new opportunities for Lithuanian businesses
looking for faster, more effective and environmentally friendly ways for
freight transportation via the East-West transport corridor," Lazauskas
said in a statement.
Hamburg is
one of the key freight distribution centers in Europe and cargo is further
transported from there to the North Sea region and the Baltic region. The port
handles around 15 mln TEU per year, with around 220 freight trains passing its
railways and over 120 railway companies using its network.
