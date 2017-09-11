Lithuanian Railways to transport cargo in Hamburg direction

Lithuania's state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) plans to transport cargo in the direction of Germany's port of Hamburg under a contract with the port and international logistics company Metrans operating 14 container terminals in Europe, informs LETA/BNS.

According to Egidijus Lazauskas, head of Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai's Freight Transportation Directorate, Germany's largest seaport is a connection with the whole of Europe, therefore, it is an attractive center for logistics companies.





"We hope that cooperation with the seaport of Hamburg and Metrans will open up new opportunities for Lithuanian businesses looking for faster, more effective and environmentally friendly ways for freight transportation via the East-West transport corridor," Lazauskas said in a statement.





Hamburg is one of the key freight distribution centers in Europe and cargo is further transported from there to the North Sea region and the Baltic region. The port handles around 15 mln TEU per year, with around 220 freight trains passing its railways and over 120 railway companies using its network.