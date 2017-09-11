Banks, Estonia, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 17:34
Estonian Banking Association eyeing cross-bank ATM network for Baltics
Erki Kilu, chairman of the board of the Estonian Banking
Association and CEO of LHV Pank, said
that managing of ATMs is not a principal function of banks and running them
jointly would enable to save costs on the one hand and, on the other hand,
maintain ATMs in areas where running them would not make sense for any bank on
their own.
"As a
result of the declining use of cash, it makes sense to engage in cooperation
among banks to ensure an optimal network of ATMs for the clients of all
banks," Kilu said at a presentation of the strategy of the Estonian
Banking Association.
"Working
together, banks are able to offer the ATM service on better terms than everyone
on their own. Following approval from the Competition Authority, we will start
negotiations on the establishment of a common network of ATMs which all banks
can join," Kilu said. He said that the network could embrace all the
Baltic states.
