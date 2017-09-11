Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 12:58
Turnover of association Latvijas Koks timber processing companies rises 15%
BC, Riga, 09.10.2018.
Turnover of the wood processing companies' association Latvijas Koks (Latvian Wood) in the first six months of 2018 increased by 15% from the previous year to 291 mln euros, informs LETA referring to Arturs Bukonts, the Latvijas Koks Executive Director.
In his
words, the bulk of the turnover was ensured by export.
"Markets
were quite successful, prices were quite good," he said, adding that round
timber prices increase considerably in the beginning of the year, and despite a
small drop in prices later, the prices still remained rather high.
He said
that in 2018 the turnover of the association members will grow, even though it
is too early to predict the exact growth figure.
Bukonts
also said that the association members continue investments in development and
are looking for new markets. The number of people employed in the sector has
risen compared to the end of last year.
