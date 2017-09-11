Business, Export, Good for Business, Industry, Lithuania, Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.10.2018, 16:59
Agency forecasts stronger-than-expected growth in exports of Lithuanian-origin goods
The government's export promotion agency now expects exports of
Lithuanian-origin goods to grow by 8.4% this year compared with 2017 to
13.5 bln euros, up from its 6% growth projection, to 13.2 bln euros, released
in the spring.
Re-exports are forecast to increase by 6.1% to 10.8 bln euros, down from
the previous estimate of 9.3% growth to 11.1 bln euros.
Vadim
Ivanov, the chief analyst at Enterprise
Lithuania, says the upward revision for Lithuanian-origin goods reflects a
much stronger-than-expected growth in these exports in the first half of
2018, while the downward revision for re-exports is due to uncertainties in the
Russian market.
"Demand for imports in Russia, our key re-export market, increased
at a much slower-than-expected pace this year. There were new sanctions,
whose number was increased in the second half of the year, and there were
problems with the ruble exchange rate. These fluctuations caused a slower
rate of growth in (Russia's) imports and, consequently, in (Lithuania's)
re-exports," he said.
Re-exports' share of Lithuania's total exports fell to 39% in the first
half of 2018, from 42% a year earlier.
