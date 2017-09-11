Swedbank agrees to loan 60 mln euros to Lithuania's Girteka Logistics

Swedbank Lithuania has agreed to loan 60 mln euros to Girteka Logistics, which will use the funds to expand its fleet of trucks and semi-trailers and for working capital needs, informs LETA/BNS.

The bank said it has provided a 50-mln-euro leasing facility and a 10-mln-euro credit facility to the Vilnius-based logistics and transport group.





It was announced in August that SEB Bankas, another major Lithuanian bank, had provided 105 mln euros in financing to Girteka Logistics for the renewal and expansion of its fleet. The same bank loaned 95 mln euros to the company last year.





Girteka Logistics handles over 420,000 full truck loads annually. It operates a fleet of 5,000 trucks and 5,500 semi-trailers in Europe, Scandinavia and the CIS.