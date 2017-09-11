Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Lithuania, Loan, Logistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.10.2018, 15:17
Swedbank agrees to loan 60 mln euros to Lithuania's Girteka Logistics
BC, Vilniaus, 04.10.2018.Print version
Swedbank Lithuania has agreed to loan 60 mln euros to Girteka Logistics, which will use the funds to expand its fleet of trucks and semi-trailers and for working capital needs, informs LETA/BNS.
The bank said it has provided a 50-mln-euro leasing facility and a 10-mln-euro
credit facility to the Vilnius-based logistics and transport group.
It was announced in August that SEB
Bankas, another major Lithuanian bank, had provided 105 mln euros in
financing to Girteka Logistics
for the renewal and expansion of its fleet. The same bank loaned 95 mln euros
to the company last year.
Girteka Logistics handles
over 420,000 full truck loads annually. It operates a fleet of 5,000 trucks and
5,500 semi-trailers in Europe, Scandinavia and the CIS.
