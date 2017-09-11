Culture, Good for Business, History, Latvia, Lithuania, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.10.2018, 12:00
Latvian and Lithuanian foreign ministers to present the first Balts Award
|Edgars Rinkevics and Linas Linkevicius. January, 2018. BC.
Linkevicius will have a meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars
Rinkevics to discuss developments in bilateral and regional cooperation,
and opinions will be shared on matters of current importance in the security
policy of the region and on the European Union's agenda, with a special focus
on the EU's next Multiannual Financial Framework and cooperation with the
United Kingdom after its withdrawal from the EU.
The Lithuanian foreign minister will also present a book as a gift to the
People's Bookshelf at the National Library of Latvia.
In an official ceremony, the two ministers will present the first Balts'
Award from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Latvia and Lithuania for
excellent achievements in research, fostering and strengthening of the Balts'
heritage. It is symbolic that the first award is being presented in 2018, when
Latvia and Lithuania celebrate their centenary anniversaries.
The aim of the Balts' Award is to recognize the excellence and
achievements related to individual contribution and accomplishment in the
promotion of Latvian-Lithuanian and Lithuanian-Latvian translations, teaching
and enhancing the use of the Latvian and Lithuanian languages, research on the
Latvian and Lithuanian tangible and intangible cultural and historic heritage,
as well as investigative journalism on Latvian and Lithuanian history, culture
and tourism. The monetary value of the award is EUR 3,000, contributed equally
by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Latvia and Lithuania.
The idea of the Balts' Award was first put forward by the Latvian foreign
minister and his Lithuanian counterpart on the Balts Unity Day on September 22,
2017.
