Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 01.10.2018, 22:25
Baltic and Nordic countries sign agreement on cooperation in energy research program
The agreement has been signed by Latvian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economics, Arvils Aseradens, Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure, Kadri Simson, and Nordic Energy Research CEO, Hans Jorgen Koch.
Once all three Baltic countries have signed the memorandum the process of launching EUR 2.4 mln collaborative energy research programme between Nordic Energy Research and the Baltic countries will begin. The program will be 50% funded by Nordic Energy Research (an organization under the auspices of the Nordic Council of Ministers), and 50% by the Baltic governments.
There are three central aims for the program are to promote intra-Baltic and Baltic-Nordic energy research projects with participation of Baltic researchers, create a Baltic-Nordic PhD collaboration program, and to foster an exchange of energy research between the Baltic and Nordic countries.
"By launching this initiative we have taken an important step in creating a better exchange of ideas and knowledge between the Nordics and Baltics. This co-operation will be vital if both regions are to remain globally competitive and energy-secure in the years to come," said Koch.
- 01.10.2018 Электро- и газоснабжение населения в Литве с октября осуществляет одно предприятие
- 01.10.2018 LDT снова продала СПГ компании Shell
- 01.10.2018 European Super-PC: supporting science, industry and SMEs
- 01.10.2018 Эстонский Leibur купил у собственника дочерние предприятия в Латвии и Литве
- 01.10.2018 В Каунасе планируется открыть первый в странах Балтии отель сети Moxy
- 01.10.2018 Lithuania's Lifosa completes new fertilizer production unit
- 01.10.2018 Lifosa завершила строительство нового цеха удобрений за 14 млн. евро
- 01.10.2018 В Рижском аэропорту построят еще один перрон
- 01.10.2018 Рынок новых автомобилей в Литве вырос на четверть
- 01.10.2018 WIZZ air ускоряет возврат задержавшегося багажа с помощью SITA WORLDTRACER