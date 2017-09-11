Baltic and Nordic countries sign agreement on cooperation in energy research program

The Baltic and Nordic countries have signed an agreement on cooperatin in energy research program, LETA learned from the Nordic Council of Ministers’ Office in Latvia.

The agreement has been signed by Latvian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economics, Arvils Aseradens, Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure, Kadri Simson, and Nordic Energy Research CEO, Hans Jorgen Koch.





Once all three Baltic countries have signed the memorandum the process of launching EUR 2.4 mln collaborative energy research programme between Nordic Energy Research and the Baltic countries will begin. The program will be 50% funded by Nordic Energy Research (an organization under the auspices of the Nordic Council of Ministers), and 50% by the Baltic governments.





There are three central aims for the program are to promote intra-Baltic and Baltic-Nordic energy research projects with participation of Baltic researchers, create a Baltic-Nordic PhD collaboration program, and to foster an exchange of energy research between the Baltic and Nordic countries.





"By launching this initiative we have taken an important step in creating a better exchange of ideas and knowledge between the Nordics and Baltics. This co-operation will be vital if both regions are to remain globally competitive and energy-secure in the years to come," said Koch.