Friday, 28.09.2018, 15:49
Latvian and Lithuanian foreign ministers to present the first Balts Award next week
|Edgars Rinkevics and Linas Linkevicius. Photo: urm.lt.
Linkevicius
will have a meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics to discuss
developments in bilateral and regional cooperation, and opinions will be shared
on matters of current importance in the security policy of the region and on
the European Union's agenda, with a special focus on the EU's next Multiannual
Financial Framework and cooperation with the United Kingdom after its
withdrawal from the EU.
The
Lithuanian foreign minister will also present a book as a gift to the People's
Bookshelf at the National Library of Latvia.
In an
official ceremony, the two ministers will present the first Balts' Award from
the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Latvia and Lithuania for excellent
achievements in research, fostering and strengthening of the Balts' heritage.
It is symbolic that the first award is being presented in 2018, when Latvia and
Lithuania celebrate their centenary anniversaries.
The aim of
the Balts' Award is to recognize the excellence and achievements related to
individual contribution and accomplishment in the promotion of
Latvian-Lithuanian and Lithuanian-Latvian translations, teaching and enhancing
the use of the Latvian and Lithuanian languages, research on the Latvian and
Lithuanian tangible and intangible cultural and historic heritage, as well as
investigative journalism on Latvian and Lithuanian history, culture and
tourism. The monetary value of the award is EUR 3,000, contributed equally by
the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Latvia and Lithuania.
The idea of
the Balts' Award was first put forward by the Latvian foreign minister and his
Lithuanian counterpart on the Balts Unity Day on September 22, 2017.
