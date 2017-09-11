EU – Baltic States, Forum, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 28.09.2018, 11:18
The annual high-level security and defence forum “The Rīga Conference 2018” opens today
|Photo: rigaconference.lv.
“For over a decade, Riga has hosted the largest security and defence
conference in the Baltic Sea region, shaping the debates on security issues in
the Baltic Sea and Transatlantic community. In 2018, with the world changing
faster than ever, we ask whether, for example, Germany is ready to take a
leading role in the European Union and how we should prepare for the next 100
years of strategic challenges. We must assess and understand what our
neighbours, Russia, are thinking and how they perceive us.”
Particular
attention will be paid to the Western value system in all its aspects, and
whether, as democracies, we are committed to protecting what we believe in.
With the 13th Saeima elections in Latvia less than a week away, it is important
that as a nation we are level-headed, yet fully aware of how our enemies seek
to exploit our freedoms.
This year’s
guests include Former President of the Republic of Latvia Dr. Vaira Vīķe Freiberga, Defense Analyst
and Columnist at “Novaya Gazet” Dr. Pavel
E. Felgenhauer, Senior Vice President at Banner Public Affairs Mr Christian Whiton, Director of the
Center for International Trade and Economics Mark A. Kolokotrones, Fellow in Economic Freedom Amb. Terry Miller and many more experts,
journalists, and political leaders.
The
conference discussions will be streamed live on “The Rīga Conference 2018”
website www.rigaconference.lv. As
always, the online audience is encouraged to participate in discussions via Twitter, using #RigaConf18.
